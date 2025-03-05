Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.54.

Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SO opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

