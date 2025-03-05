Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 168,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,517. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

