Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 168,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,517. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
About Minera Alamos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.