Millicom International Cellular S.A. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Millicom International Cellular has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.