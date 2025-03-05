Millicom International Cellular S.A. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.
Millicom International Cellular has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TIGO stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
