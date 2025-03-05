MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 79,434 shares.The stock last traded at $18.11 and had previously closed at $16.59.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.39.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

