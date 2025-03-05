MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 3,448,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,602,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

