MFS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
