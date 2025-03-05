MFS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.