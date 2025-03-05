Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,335,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 164,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

