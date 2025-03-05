Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

