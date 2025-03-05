Metis Global Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.9 %

TPL opened at $1,368.19 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $493.40 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,314.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.69.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

