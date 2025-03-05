Metis Global Partners LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

