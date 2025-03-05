Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $327.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.85.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total transaction of $146,464.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total value of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,947 shares of company stock worth $140,740,416. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.29.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

