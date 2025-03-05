Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on DB

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.