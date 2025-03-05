Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 735 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

ON stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

