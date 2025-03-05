Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

Western Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $61.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

