Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTLFF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,318. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
About Metallis Resources
