Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTLFF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,318. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

