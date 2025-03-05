MESSIER (M87) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

MESSIER (M87) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. MESSIER has a total market cap of $67.19 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MESSIER has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MESSIER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,717.01 or 1.00011728 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,280.97 or 0.99525646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official website is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00007241 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,667,341.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

