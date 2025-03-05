Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Update

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mersen Stock Performance
CBLNF stock opened at C$20.78 on Wednesday. Mersen has a 1-year low of C$20.78 and a 1-year high of C$40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.58.
About Mersen
