Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $180.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,881,919.86. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,681,664 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.