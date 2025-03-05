Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $885,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AZN stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

