Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,449,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,844,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,031,000 after buying an additional 263,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after buying an additional 262,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.