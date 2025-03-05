Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.28. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

