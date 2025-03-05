Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.