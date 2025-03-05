Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,190. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.