MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDB Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MDB Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. MDB Capital has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDB Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of MDB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

