McEwen Mining (MUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.