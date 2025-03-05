MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 64225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.58.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 52.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in MasterBrand by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in MasterBrand by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.