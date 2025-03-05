Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $461.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.09 and a 12 month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.36.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

