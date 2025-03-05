Markforged (MKFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

