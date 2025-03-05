Mani Alkhafaji Sells 7,237 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Mani Alkhafaji sold 7,237 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$56,882.82.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.58.
About First Majestic Silver
