Mainstream Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
