MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Robert E. Dixon Acquires 40,000 Shares

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance

MKZR stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 160,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,878. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacKenzie Realty Capital

About MacKenzie Realty Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

