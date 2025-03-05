MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Robert E. Dixon Acquires 40,000 Shares

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance
MKZR stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 160,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,878. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
About MacKenzie Realty Capital
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
