LVZ Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 225,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.