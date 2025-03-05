LVZ Inc. Purchases 922 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

