LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,444,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after acquiring an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile



Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

