LVZ Inc. Increases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Parsons by 193.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 18.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,685,000 after buying an additional 183,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Parsons Price Performance

PSN stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.