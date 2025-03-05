LVZ Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $66,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

