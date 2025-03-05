LVZ Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 132.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 473,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 269,398 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $946,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 859,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,649 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 468,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

