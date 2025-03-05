LVZ Inc. Acquires 1,672 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

