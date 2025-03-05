LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.