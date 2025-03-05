LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LPKF Laser & Electronics
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.