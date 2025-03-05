Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) CFO Robert J. Stubblefield Sells 15,000 Shares

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Stubblefield sold 15,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The trade was a 5.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lottery.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRY opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Lottery.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 594.64% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.