Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$4,809,847.01 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$4,809,847.01.
Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:L opened at C$184.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.94. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$141.59 and a 1 year high of C$196.49.
Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
