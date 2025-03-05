Llc Cenatex Holdings Acquires 60,040 Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) Stock

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) insider Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 60,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,458.63.

Llc Cenatex Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 16,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$5,191.47.

On Thursday, February 13th, Llc Cenatex Holdings acquired 5,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,775.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 3,500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,251.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 8,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,860.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Llc Cenatex Holdings acquired 6,500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$2,340.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 7,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 17,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$5,875.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Llc Cenatex Holdings acquired 181,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,295.80.

On Friday, January 10th, Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 7,500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$2,700.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$120.00.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BRY opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. Bri-Chem Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.