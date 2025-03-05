LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp
Insider Activity at LiveRamp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after purchasing an additional 916,578 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 360,440 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 257.7% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 337,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 243,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 230,478 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,946.50 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.