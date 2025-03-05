LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after purchasing an additional 916,578 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 360,440 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 257.7% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 337,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 243,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 230,478 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,946.50 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.