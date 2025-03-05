Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.93 and last traded at $117.93, with a volume of 40846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

Legrand Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

