Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on ALHC Q4 Earnings

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s FY2029 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

ALHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.50. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,606,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,858,980.17. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $96,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,867.70. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,726. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 159,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

