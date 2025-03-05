Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Vericel

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

VCEL opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,187.50. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $67,693.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. The trade was a 47.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $466,200 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 511.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

