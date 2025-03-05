Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.55. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,325 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lavoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
