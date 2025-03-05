Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.82. Latham Group shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 328,110 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Latham Group
Latham Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $185,072.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,113.86. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.