Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Buys £150.12 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($192.04).

Land Securities Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 536.50 ($6.86). 6,140,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 531 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 694.02 ($8.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.78.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LAND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 557 ($7.13) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.66) to GBX 746 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.