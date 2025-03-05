Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

